Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.11

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.11 and last traded at $156.11, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.