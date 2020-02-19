Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Decreased by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

