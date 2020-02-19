VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a market capitalization of $13,144.00 and $127.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.91 or 0.06784365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00067768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001428 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

