Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.84 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

