Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 785,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $21,217,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

