Vicki Avril Purchases 10,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,742.18.

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 433,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,040. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$21.17 and a one year high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43.

FTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

