Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 204,026 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,076.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

