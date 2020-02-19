Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,817. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,949 shares of company stock worth $21,849,046 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

