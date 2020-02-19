Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,806 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $9,759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HD Supply by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 8,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.