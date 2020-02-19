Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,308 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $62,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after acquiring an additional 273,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $1,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

SPLK stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.74. 373,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $174.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

