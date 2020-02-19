Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 364,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

