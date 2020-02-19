Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 252.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 324,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,250. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

