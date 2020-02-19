Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 210,266 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,266 shares of company stock worth $4,929,650 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.