Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a PE ratio of 111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,058. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

