Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,415.38%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

