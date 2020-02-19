Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.30. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 50,926,077 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

