Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 136,470 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the average volume of 11,394 put options.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

