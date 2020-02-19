Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 374.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

