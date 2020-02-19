Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

AROC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.81. Archrock Inc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

