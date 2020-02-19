Virtu Financial LLC Invests $172,000 in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra increased their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

