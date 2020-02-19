Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,092 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GALT. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 14,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

