Virtu Financial LLC Sells 13,353 Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Soliton worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Soliton by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,734. Soliton Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

