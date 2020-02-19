Virtu Financial LLC Takes $140,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,144. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,916 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $406,309.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,302.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,589 shares of company stock worth $2,537,287 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

