Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO Sells $456,240.06 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 7,650,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

