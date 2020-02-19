Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO Sells $456,240.06 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
V stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 7,650,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
