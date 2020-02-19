Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Insider Rajat Taneja Sells 10,685 Shares

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. 7,650,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $211.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average is $184.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.