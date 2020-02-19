Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Nvwm LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.