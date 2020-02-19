Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE V opened at $212.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $211.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

