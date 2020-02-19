Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,421. The stock has a market cap of $456.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

