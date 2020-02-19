Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Vitasoy International (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitasoy International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of FRCEF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30. Vitasoy International has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.50.

