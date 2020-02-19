VolitionRX (VNRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

VolitionRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,856. VolitionRX has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

