Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,079. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

