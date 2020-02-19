Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.96

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.71. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 235,292 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 185.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

