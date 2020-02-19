Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $71,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

