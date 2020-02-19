Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,348,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

