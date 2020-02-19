Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $74,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAT. ValuEngine lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS USAT traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

