Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,241 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Berry Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.47. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

