Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 24.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Clorox by 37.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. 24,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,802. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.