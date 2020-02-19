Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 7,184,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.