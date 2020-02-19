Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 7,184,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

