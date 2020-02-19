Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

