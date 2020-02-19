Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $35.27 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Coinnest and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02773497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094542 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,486,051 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

