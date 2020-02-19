Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 933,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

