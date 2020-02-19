Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

