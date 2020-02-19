Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $30.15 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 416,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,645. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

