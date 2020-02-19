Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 6,348,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

