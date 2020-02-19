Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.22. 268,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,871. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

