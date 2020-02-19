Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,344 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. 1,773,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,617. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

