Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.90. 154,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,666. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.83 and a 1-year high of $210.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

