Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 279,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,503. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

