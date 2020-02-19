Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Waste Connections’ focus on secondary and rural markets to garner a higher local market share. The company has optimal asset positioning to generate higher profitability. An experienced management team, decentralized operating strategy and financial strength remain additional tailwinds. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Due to these tailwinds, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, seasonality is likely to hurt the company's revenues. Stringent environmental, health and safety laws have been hindering the company’s operations and raising operating costs. The company's Canadian operations exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

WCN stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,853. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

