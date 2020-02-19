Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.23. 1,431,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,512 shares of company stock worth $11,419,712 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

